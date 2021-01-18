FOOTBALL
Ducks' Sewell named freshman All-American — Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Sewell, who had 45 tackles with 6.5 for loss including two sacks over seven games this season, was among 32 players recognized by the FWAA on Monday and the only one from the Pac-12. The Pac-12 defensive Freshman of the Year, Sewell is only the second Oregon linebacker to be named a freshman All-American, joining Troy Dye in 2016, and gives the Ducks a freshman All-American in four of the last five seasons. Sewell is the first player from an American territory named to the FWAA freshman All-America team.
Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for 'serious' NCAA issues — Tennessee has fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and seven members of the Volunteers' recruiting and support staff for cause after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into allegations of recruiting violations. “The personnel actions we are announcing today is an indication of the gravity of what we’ve discovered," Plowman said. Also fired Monday were assistant football coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach.
Chiefs' Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win — The Kansas City Chiefs built a defense and signed a backup quarterback that were good enough to preserve a win. Now, are they good enough to win on their own? The Chiefs, who lost Patrick Mahomes to a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's divisional-round win over Cleveland, might have to find out with their hopes of back-to-back AFC titles and a Super Bowl repeat on the line. Mahomes remained in the league's concussion protocol Monday and coach Andy Reid declined to speculate on when he'll be cleared. “Because of the protocol it's a no-brainer,” Reid explained of the decision, which rests not in his hands but those of team doctors and outside experts. “You don’t even have to think about it. You just go forward. You have an answer if he's there and if he's not there. I can't tell you an answer from a medical standpoint. I just don't know.” If Mahomes is unable to play, 35-year-old journeyman Chad Henne would start against Buffalo in Sunday's AFC title game.
49ers promote DeMeco Ryans to DC, Mike McDaniel to OC — The San Francisco 49ers promoted linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator on Monday to fill openings on the staff after Robert Saleh left to take over as head coach for the New York Jets. Saleh was hired by the Jets after a four-year run as defensive coordinator in San Francisco and brought passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him as offensive coordinator. Coach Kyle Shanahan took little time to pick Ryans to fill Saleh’s role and give McDaniel the coordinator title on offense. Shanahan has been the play caller since taking over in 2017 and hadn’t had an offensive coordinator until now, splitting run and pass duties with McDaniel and LaFleur.
BASKETBALL
Oregon men can resume activities — The Oregon men’s basketball program has been cleared to resume all team-related activities, head coach Dana Altman announced on Monday. No. 21 Oregon is scheduled to host Oregon State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network). Three games were postponed during the Ducks’ pause of activities due to COVID-19 protocols. The UCLA game scheduled for Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena has been moved to Feb. 1 in Los Angeles (2 p.m., ESPN2). Last week’s home games against Arizona State and Arizona were also postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Louisville is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time — For the first time in school history, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday. Walz said his team would enjoy its No. 1 ranking for a night before getting back to work. North Carolina State received five first-place votes and came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990. The new top two teams were supposed to have faced off Sunday, but N.C. State had a positive COVID-19 test in the program and hasn’t played a game since Jan. 3. UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.