BASKETBALL
Oregon’s Chris Duarte ‘ready to play’ as NBA draft draws near — The start of Chris Duarte’s NBA career is rapidly approaching. The former Oregon star and All-American shooting guard had a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, his sixth team visit before the July 29 NBA draft. Duarte previously visited Washington, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and San Antonio. The AP Pac-12 Player of the Year, Duarte is widely projected as a first round pick, most likely to a playoff team. Asked about how he sees himself fitting at respective spots he’s visited during the pre-draft process, including with Washington’s Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Duarte is consistent in saying it’s up to each team to decide but that he’s willing to work with the various established superstars in the league. “I’m ready to play,” he said. Duarte averaged 17.1 points and shot 53.2% from the field, including 42.4% from three, during the 2020-21 season and earned AP and USBWA All-American honors.
TOKYO GAMES
US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus — Kara Eaker, an alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. The coach said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago. Eaker and Wong have been placed in isolation. USA Gymnastics did not identify Eaker or Wong but said in a statement the athlete who tested positive and another alternate would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions. The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. Eaker is the first American to test positive.
Phelps to work as NBC commentator, correspondent at Olympics — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday. Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month's U.S. swimming trials. “I know he’s going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in,” Gaines said during a teleconference.
FOOTBALL
Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast — ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It's just not in a way anyone expected, and it won't be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. Now fans will be able to get his views, albeit in a different format and with his brother, who retired last year after leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships. The Manning's MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN+ while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN and/or ABC.
