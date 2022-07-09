BASKETBALL
Blazers’ Sharpe has labral tear; rookie to miss rest of summer league — Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe has a slight labral tear in his left shoulder that will sideline him for the remainder of summer league play, the team announced Saturday. Sharpe will be reevaluated in 10 to 14 days. Sharpe underwent an MRI Friday after injuring his shoulder Thursday night in the first quarter while defending during an 81-78 loss to Detroit to open summer league play. Blazers summer league coach Steve Hetzel said following Thursday’s game that Sharpe had indicated his shoulder felt fine. But the team elected to hold him out of the remainder of the game as a precautionary measure. But an MRI revealed a tear that will keep Sharpe out of action. The Blazers played their second summer league game Saturday night, but the game ended after The Bulletin’s deadline.
SOCCER
Timbers route Sounders in big MLS rivalry game — In the storied history of the rivalry between Portland and Seattle, this latest chapter is a bit of an oddity. The home team can't buy a victory. That trend continued as Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. “I think that was first time for me to play in front of so many fans,” Portland goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič said of the 47,722 at Lumen Field, most of them in Seattle green. “It’s a nice feeling when you make them quiet.” The victory continued a run of success for both teams playing on the road against their main rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch now includes five wins and two draws. Seattle has won five of the past six matches in Portland.
CYCLING
Van Aert wins eighth stage; Pogačar extends lead — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 116-mile route from Dole in eastern France to Lausanne. Pogačar, who won both previous stages, just missed out on a hat trick of victories but extended his advantage to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard and 1:14 ahead of 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.