Boxer Canelo Alvarez, left, shakes hands with with boxer Dmitry Bivol as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on, center, during a weigh-in Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Diego, in advance of their fight. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during a 2019 preseason game in Atlanta. On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Pelicans said that Williamson's injured foot is showing signs of improvement, but there is still no timetable for his return to game action. He has not played at all in the 2021-22 regular season.
Gregory Bull/AP
Boxer Canelo Alvarez, left, poses with boxer Dmitry Bivol during a weigh-in Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Diego. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.
Gregory Bull/AP
Álvarez to move up in weight class for next 2 fights — Canelo Álvarez has chosen the next series of challenges for himself atop the boxing world. And as usual for the Mexican pound-for-pound superstar, he’s charting a path with his legacy in mind. The undisputed super middleweight world champion will move up to light heavyweight for the second time on May 7 to take on WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) in Las Vegas. If Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) wins, and if Gennady Golovkin beats Ryota Murata in Japan in April, Álvarez and Golovkin will complete their highly entertaining trilogy in the late summer or early fall. “For me, it’s to continue to make history, right?” Álvarez said Wednesday as he opened promotion of his showdown with Bivol. “I like the idea to go to 175 and fight (Bivol), the second-best fighter in that division, the champion. ” Álvarez also intends to take a third fight in December.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans say Zion’s foot showing signs of improvement, but no timetable — Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved to the point where he can gradually resume basketball activities, the New Orleans Pelicans said Wednesday. However, there remains no timetable for when he might play in a game. The announcement came after physicians examined recent imaging of Williamson’s foot and saw evidence of “improved bone healing.” “We’re all pleased with the results, that he’s progressing. But it’s still a long road ahead of him,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. Williamson, who averaged a team-high 27 points and was an All-Star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from an injury that occurred during the summer. But imaging of his foot at that time revealed a setback and the club said Williamson would stop practicing and focus on healing.
