TRACK AND FIELD
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson returns to Hayward Field for Prefontaine Classic in August — Sha'Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a drug suspension, but she'll return to Hayward Field later this summer when her season resumes. Organizers of the Prefontaine Classic announced Monday that the star American sprinter is entered in the women's 100 and 200 meters. The meet is scheduled for Aug. 20-21 and is the first Diamond League competition following the conclusion of the Summer Games on Aug. 8. Richardson qualified for her first Olympics when she won the 100 on June 19 during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field. But she tested positive for marijuana during her post-race drug test and was suspended for one month by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The suspension took her out of contention for the 100 in Tokyo, and she was later left out of the U.S. 4x100 relay pool, a race that comes after her suspension is over. Richardson, 21, was widely considered an Olympic medal favorite and a legitimate contender to win America's first 100 gold since Gail Devers in 1996.
HORSE RACING
Judge questions treatment of suspended horse trainer Baffert — A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert’s claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association — after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test — was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself. Henry Greenberg, arguing on behalf of the racing association, said Baffert will get a hearing after the association announces the length of his suspension by Aug. 11. “Isn't that a little too late?" the judge asked, noting that the duration will be announced months after he was suspended. “The problem I have, counsel, is that he was suspended and it's up in the air.” She said the racing association attacked his credibility as it issued the suspension, but never gave him the chance to speak on his own behalf about what happened.
CYCLING
Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race — A cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said. A 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Monday. No other information about the victim was immediately released. The accused driver, Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted last week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight. Seven bicyclists were injured June 19 when Chock sped into a crowd gathered for the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Buff race in Show Low, a mountain city about three hours northeast of Phoenix, authorities said. Witnesses described seeing the bodies of cyclists flying left and right. The driver then hit a telephone pole, and backed out of the crowd as cyclists pounded on the truck’s windows, screaming for him to get out, witnesses said. He then drove down the road, turned around and headed back toward the cyclists before driving away, witnesses said. Police caught up with Chock outside a nearby hardware store and shot him. Chock was hospitalized in Flagstaff until his release July 2. He remains jailed in Navajo County.
HOCKEY
Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade — Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT” and setting the tone for another signature Champa Bay celebration. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River for the second time in 10 months, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun. The scene — five days after the Lightning closed out a five-game Stanley Cup Final win over the Montreal Canadiens — hardly resembled the riverfront gathering organized after the team won last year's title while playing in empty arenas because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of residents on boats and other watercraft enjoyed a close view of vessels carrying players and coaches. Aa post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed more than an hour when a heavy thunderstorm accompanied by gusting winds sent fans scattering for cover. Eventually, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and players took the podium to address the crowd in a steady rain.
—Bulletin wire reports
