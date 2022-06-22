Gold for teenage stars McIntosh, Popovici at swimming worlds — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh, 15, won the women’s 200 butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships on Wednesday before 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici claimed his second. They still have some way to go to match Katie Ledecky, who claimed her 18th gold at a worlds by helping the United States win the women’s 4x200 freestyle. The 25-year-old Ledecky now has 21 medals, extending her record for the most among female swimmers in the competition. Popovici won the men’s 100 freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. He is just the second man to achieve the double at a worlds, after Jim Montgomery of the United States in 1973. Two-time defending champion Caeleb Dressel didn’t race after withdrawing from the rest of the competition with an unspecified medical condition earlier Wednesday.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95 — O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from North Carolina farm country and parlayed his love of motorsports into a Hall of Fame career as one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing, died Wednesday. He was 95. His death was announced by Speedway Motorsports, which cited natural causes. His son, Marcus, the current president and CEO, on Tuesday posted a tribute to his father on social media. Smith was born March 2, 1927, on a farm in Oakboro, a small town 30 miles east of Charlotte. He watched his first race as an 8-year-old during the Depression and bought his first race car at 17 for $700.
FOOTBALL
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55 — Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55. Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available. Siragusa, known as “Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams. Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition to broadcasting after his playing career. In the Ravens’ 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa had 75 tackles.
