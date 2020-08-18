Dale Hawerchuk, with the Philadelphia Flyers, takes a rest during practice in 1996 at the Coliseum in Voorhees, New Jersey. Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.