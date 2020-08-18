HOCKEY
Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies of cancer at 57 — Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday. A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia. Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
FOOTBALL
Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Hall of Fame — Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee. Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. Flores’ career wins total trails only Hall of Famer John Madden in franchise history. Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards .
Baseball
Mariners edged by Dodgers for 7th straight loss — Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Tuesday for their seventh consecutive victory. Barnes scored both runs for the Dodgers, who improved to an NL-best 18-7 and sent the Mariners to their seventh straight defeat. Tony Gonsolin threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. He had an impressive duel with Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in seven innings of five-hit ball for the Mariners. Blake Treinen (2-1) got five outs on just 16 pitches for the win.
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Hayward out 4 weeks with ankle sprain — The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in Boston’s win over Philadelphia on Monday. The team described the injury as a Grade 3 sprain, the most severe type. The timeline for recovery means Hayward will miss the rest of the first round at a minimum and possibly more if the Celtics advance. He already planned to leave the bubble for a time if the team was still playing in September. His wife is pregnant and is scheduled to deliver sometime next month.
— Bulletin wire reports
