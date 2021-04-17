SOCCER
Messi nets 2 as Barcelona wins Copa del Rey final — Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, giving Ronald Koeman his first title as coach of the Catalan club. Messi’s two goals came after Antoine Griezmann finally beat Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón with the opener on the hour-mark. Frenkie de Jong headed in a second goal in the 63rd before Messi dealt a double blow to put the result beyond any doubt by the 72nd. It is Barcelona’s first title since winning the Spanish league in 2019. Koeman, a former Barcelona defender, returned to coach the club last summer after Barcelona finished last season without a title for the first time since 2008.
BASKETBALL
Beavs’ Tucker third to leave via transfer portal — Dearon Tucker, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who played 46 games over a two-year Oregon State career, is leaving the program with an intent to transfer. Tucker is the third OSU player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the Beavers’ Elite Eight NCAA Tournament run ended March 29. Other Beavers who recently left are guards Julien Franklin and Tariq Silver. Tucker enters the transfer portal two days after former Maryland post Chol Marial committed to Oregon State. Tucker played 29 games, starting six, this past season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. Tucker had career highs of 16 points and six rebounds in a December 6 game against Wyoming. Tucker averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds during his two-year OSU career.
GOLF
Cink maintains big lead at RBC Heritage — Stewart Cink is having a great time playing at the RBC Heritage with his son Reagan as his caddie. He’s winning, too. The 47-year-old Cink maintained a five-shot lead and set another scoring mark at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday, moving closer to his third career win at this event. Cink cooled off from his pace in the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s for his lowest career 36-hole score and shattered the event’s halfway scoring mark. This time, Cink scrambled his way to a 2-under 69 to get to 18-under 195, also a tournament mark for lowest 54-hole score. PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa was at 13 under after a 67. Emiliano Grillo had a 69 and was another shot behind in third. Matt Wallace (65) and Sung-jae Im (69) were tied at 11 under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.