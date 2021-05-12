GOLF
Oregon State outraged after NCAA denies Beavers a chance at women’s golf nationals — The hearts of Oregon State women’s golf team began to sink as soon as several NCAA tournament officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, began walking down a set of stairs to give a chilling announcement Wednesday afternoon. “Even though the course is playable, it’s not playable at a championship level. Therefore, the top six teams that are seeded will advance,” NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut told the 18 teams and players at University Club. In an unprecedented move, the NCAA cancelled the Baton Rouge regional and gave the top six seeded teams an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament May 21-26 at Scottsdale, Ariz. This left Oregon State on the outside looking in, as the Beavers were the No. 7 seed. As the No. 4 seed, Oregon earns an automatic berth to next week’s tournament. The NCAA made its decision by leaning on the tournament manual, which states the regional must end Wednesday. The NCAA said in a statement the course absorbed 7 inches of rain over several days.
HOCKEY
Kraken inks first player, Luke Henman, who was drafted by Carolina in 2018 — Seattle Kraken fans have something more than a team name and logo to cheer for after the NHL expansion squad Wednesday announced its very first player acquisition in junior league centerman Luke Henman. The Nova Scotia native, 21, was drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Hurricanes in June 2018, after Kraken general manager Ron Francis had already departed that organization two months prior. But a number of current Kraken employees, including amateur scouting director Robert Kron, scout Mike Dawson and advisor Tony MacDonald were with the Hurricanes at the time and felt Henman could be a good fit with the coming expansion club after Carolina failed to sign him.
BASEBALL
Top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert to start for Mariners on Thursday — Mariners fans were already anticipating the debut of a touted prospect Thursday night. Now it will be two. Outfielder Jared Kelenic, who The Seattle Times confirmed earlier this week would be called up to the big league team for Thursday’s game at home against Cleveland, will be joined by the team’s top pitching prospect: right-handed starter Logan Gilbert. Gilbert will start Thursday’s game for the Mariners, an MLB source confirmed. Chris Flexen was scheduled to start Thursday. It’s possible his start could be pushed back just a day.
—Bulletin wire reports
