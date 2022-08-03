Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions — Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players. A separate motion was filed asking for a temporary restraining order to allow Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which begins next week. The lawsuit also revealed that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended Mickelson for two months in March for his role in recruiting players to LIV Golf. It said Mickelson’s request in June to be reinstated was denied because he played in a LIV Golf event and that he was suspended until March 2024 for playing in another one.
PREP SPORTS
OSAA requiring discrimination training — Fall sports are scheduled to start by the end of the month. But before teams host their first events, all athletic directors, coaches and officials will be required to take part in a new training to help stop racist and discriminatory incidents from happening during high school sporting events in Oregon. The Oregon School Activities Association is implementing a new “Interrupting & Preventing Discriminatory Acts” training, a slideshow presentation that reinforces what discriminatory behaviors to look out for during sporting events and how to respond to these incidents. The 31-page slideshow is available on the OSAA website. It adds that the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has direct concern that “unsporting behavior in education-based athletics has increased this past year.” The training focuses on how coaches, officials and other event workers must respond to racist incidents.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UConn’s Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was playing when the injury occurred. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time. In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Bueckers said she is leaning on her faith to move forward. Bueckers was named the 2020-21 Associated Press national player of the year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game that season.
