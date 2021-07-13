BASKETBALL
Suns’ Ayton says he won’t let Game 3 foul trouble bother him — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said the foul trouble he had in Game 3 won’t impact the way he plays the rest of the NBA Finals. Ayton finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but played less than 25 minutes in Phoenix’s 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He ended up with five fouls, the first time this postseason he committed more than four in a single game. Phoenix owns a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 on Wednesday. Ayton is averaging 16.7 points and 13 rebounds in the finals. The Suns’ lack of size makes it imperative that Ayton stay on the floor.
FOOTBALL
Innovative NFL offensive line coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80 — Alex Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said. The team said Gibbs died Monday from complications of a stroke with family by his side in his Phoenix home. Gibbs served as the Broncos’ O-line coach from 1984-87 and 1995-2003. His zone-blocking scheme relied on agile linemen moving together as one at the snap to create cutback lanes for the running backs .
BASEBALL
Oregon State’s Kevin Abel selected by Cincinnati Reds in 7th round of MLB draft — The Cincinnati Reds selected Oregon State Beavers ace Kevin Abel in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB draft Monday, taking the right-hander with the 210th overall pick. Abel finished with a 13-6 record and a 3.31 ERA in 42 games with the Beavers. He recorded 242 strikeouts in 1792/3 innings and held opposing hitters to a .172 batting average. As a freshman in 2018, Abel won four games at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and tossed a complete-game shutout against Arkansas in the championship clincher to lead the Beavers to the national title. He was named national freshman of the year that season by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. Abel previously was drafted in the 35th round by the San Diego Padres in 2017.
TENNIS
Roger Federer says he’s out of Olympics after knee ‘setback’ — Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media Tuesday that he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended. The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week to Hubert Hurkacz. Federer had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and went more than a full year between matches. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open and then pulled out of that tournament after three victories, saying he wanted to be rested and ready for the grass circuit — especially Wimbledon.
HOCKEY
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons — Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, who was named the best at his position in 2018 , announced his decision to retire Tuesday morning through a release by the Predators and a post on The Players’ Tribune. He made his last start on May 10 in Nashville’s regular-season finale, a 5-0 win over Carolina in which he tied Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory. That also was his 60th career shutout, third among active goalies behind Marc-Andre Fleury (66) and Henrik Lundqvist (65).
