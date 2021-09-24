Former Oregon State RB J.J. Young dies at 49 — Julius “J.J.” Young, one of the top running backs in Oregon State history, died Wednesday at age 49. Young’s death was confirmed by an official at Greater Houston Boys & Girls Club, where he was chairman of the board. Cause of death is unknown. Young, a banking executive, played at Oregon State from 1991-94. Young ranks No. 12 at Oregon State in career rushing yardage with 2,084 yards, and he was the Beavers’ leading rusher during the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Young ran for at least 100 yards nine times during his career, tied for eighth in OSU history.
NFL adding Monday night to wild-card playoff slate — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend. The league announced Friday that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season. The NFL added a third wild-card team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs. The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (1:35 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. PT), three on Sunday (10:05 a.m., 1:40 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.) and one on Monday (5:15 p.m.). Wild Card Weekend runs from Jan. 15-17. The team with the best record in each conference is the only one to receive a bye for the first weekend of the playoffs.
SOFTBALL
Ducks to face 6 opponents in fall ball — Oregon softball will face six opponents over five days of fall ball. The Ducks will open against Oregon Tech Oct. 10 at noon in Eugene. UO will play a doubleheader with Bushnell on Oct. 17 (noon), a game against Western Oregon on Oct. 20 (5:30 p.m.), an Oct. 24 doubleheader against College of the Siskiyous and Southern Oregon starting at 1 p.m., and conclude with a doubleheader against Corban on Oct. 29 (3 p.m.). All games are free and open to the public and subject to current university and local public health protocols.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.