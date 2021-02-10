FOOTBALL
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate their championship on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. At one point, QB Tom Brady was captured on video tossing the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to a shirtless Rob Gronkowski in another boat. Brady threw two touchdown passes to the player affectionately known as “Gronk” in their 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. As the parade came to a close, head coach Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers could easily repeat as champions if the team stays intact. Brady already said he’ll be back.
SOFTBALL
Ducks picked fifth in preseason Pac-12 poll — The Pac-12’s coaches have a lower view of Oregon softball entering 2021 than their peers nationally and other poll voters. The Ducks were picked fifth in the Pac-12 in 2021, receiving 37 points in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll, the same spot and with three fewer points than a year ago when they went 22-2 before the season was halted. Oregon is No. 10/11 in the preseason NFCA and USA Softball polls. UCLA tops the Pac-12 coaches poll with 63 points and seven of nine first-place votes. Arizona (55 points) narrowly topped Washington (53) for second in the view of the conference’s coaches, with each receiving one first-place vote.
SOCCER
MLS season to begin April 17 — Commissioner Don Garber said the Major League Soccer season will begin April 17, two weeks later than originally announced because of extended labor negotiations. Garber held a wide-ranging news conference Wednesday after the league and its players agreed over the weekend to an amended collective bargaining agreement meant to help offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the CBA has been ratified, the league will set a new date for teams to open preseason training camps in the near future. The season schedule will also be announced soon, Garber said. Garber estimated the losses to the league last season were $1 billion. He expects this season’s losses to be in the same range. The amended CBA ratified this week gives players their full salaries for this season and extends the deal for two more years until the 2027 season.
