SOCCER
Timbers, Thorns to allow 80% capacity — Larger crowds soon will be returning to Providence Park for Portland Timbers and Thorns games. Fan capacity at the Portland soccer stadium will increase to 80% beginning with the Timbers’ June 19 match against Sporting Kansas City, the Timbers and Thorns announced Thursday. The first Thorns match for the increased capacity comes June 20 against Kansas City. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all fans 16 and older. Fans must show a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or photo of the card on a mobile device, and be two weeks past the last dose of their respective vaccine. At 80% capacity there can be up to about 20,000 fans at the 25,000-seat stadium. Masks will not be required, but will be encouraged in the stadium’s indoor spaces, the teams said. Fans 16 and under who are unvaccinated also are encouraged to wear masks.
