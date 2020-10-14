COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon State offensive lineman Onesimus Clarke opts out of the 2020 football season — Oregon State’s Onesimus Clarke, a redshirt junior who was thought to be the frontrunner to start at left guard, has opted out of the 2020 football season. A source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive of Clarke’s decision. Oregon State declined to confirm that Clarke has opted out, as its policy is to decline comment unless a player has publicly made an announcement about opting out. Clarke has not written anything about opting out on his Twitter or Instagram accounts. OSU coach Jonathan Smith said Tuesday that Clarke has not been available at practice, but didn’t elaborate. Clarke remains listed on OSU’s 2020 roster. Clarke is thought to be the first football player to opt out at Oregon State for this season. As per NCAA policy, players who opt out retain their scholarship for the 2020-21 school year. The 6-foot-4, 334-pound Clarke is Oregon State’s most experienced returning player at left guard, a position where the Beavers are looking to replace four-year starter Gus Lavaka.
Oregon athletics offering fans opportunity to purchase cutouts to be placed in Autzen Stadium — Oregon fans can get a little bit flatter now. UO athletics is offering fans the opportunity to purchase cutouts, starting at $50 for season ticket holders, to be placed at Autzen Stadium this fall. Fans can submit photos of themselves, family members or even pets that can be placed together in the stadium and will be sent photos to show where their cutouts are located. Season ticket holders can purchase the cutouts for $50 and get “high exposure” placement in the stadium while non-season ticket holders can purchase them for $75 and be placed in the end zone. Students can also purchase cutouts for $50 to be placed in the student section. Fans can have their cutouts sent home to them after the season for an additional $25.
Gators game against LSU postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak — No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU are now scheduled to play in December. Unfortunately for coach Dan Mullen, the stadium still won't be packed. The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s LSU-Florida game a day after Mullen had 19 players and coaches test positive for COVID-19. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday the number is now up to 21 positives with considerably more in quarantine because of contract tracing. Those players likely would have been unavailable against the Tigers, leaving Florida with fewer than 50 scholarship athletes and less than the SEC's threshold (53) for holding games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league's built-in bye week before its annual championship. It's the second SEC game bumped this week, following Missouri-Vanderbilt.
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI — Running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t on hand Wednesday for quarterback Drew Lock’s first full practice since injuring his right shoulder. The Broncos sent their leading rusher home after learning he was cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding Tuesday night. Gordon could face a suspension from the NFL. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver. Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos are considering their own discipline of Gordon in addition to whatever punishment the league hands down. According to police records, Gordon was cited for driving under the influence and traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver.
