FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ TE Olsen suffers foot injury in win over Cardinals — The Seattle Seahawks are worried veteran tight end Greg Olsen suffered what could be a season-ending foot injury. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Olsen sustained a ‘fascia tear injury” during the Seahawks’ 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. Olsen, 35, went down without any contact early in the fourth quarter. He was clearly in pain, could not place any weight on the leg and was helped off the field. Carroll declined to say if Olsen, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks, would return to play this season. The Seahawks will use Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and rookie Colby Parkinson as their top players at the position.
TENNIS
Djokovic tops Zverev to earn last spot in semis; faces Thiem Saturday — Novak Djokovic ensured the world’s top four players reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the first time since 2004 by eliminating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday. The top-ranked Djokovic lined up Dominic Thiem on Saturday . No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal will take on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal. Medvedev warmed up by blowing away Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 late Friday in the empty O2 Arena in London.
GOLF
Kim ahead at Pelican Women’s Championship — Breakthrough winners in their last starts, Sei Young Kim and Ally McDonald were on top again Friday in the Pelican Women’s Championship. The second-ranked Kim, making her first start since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA a month and half ago at Aronimink for her first major title, shot a 5-under 65 at Pelican Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over McDonald into the weekend. McDonald had a 66. Kim had an 8-under 132 total .
Streb grabs lead at RSM Classic — Robert Streb birdied his last two holes on the Plantation course at Sea Island and matched his career low with a 9-under 63, giving him a two-shot lead over Camilo Villegas on Friday in the RSM Classic. Villegas closed with a remarkable eagle and a 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.