Niners hopeful DE Bosa will clear concussion protocol in time for Saturday’s playoff game — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that star edge rusher Nick Bosa will be cleared to play in a divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Bosa left last week’s wild-card win at Dallas in the first half with a concussion, but has made good progress in his recovery. Bosa returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday and then was a full participant on Thursday before the Niners (11-7) left for Green Bay (13-4). Bosa is listed as questionable for the game and must clear one final step in the protocol before being cleared to play in the game. Shanahan said it’s “looking good” that Bosa will be able to play against the Packers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner made it through the week of practice with no issues after dealing with injuries last week and are good to go. Garoppolo sprained his right shoulder in the first half against the Cowboys last week, but remained in the game. Garoppolo is also dealing with a sprained right thumb that sidelined him in Week 17.

— Bulletin wire report

