Belgian Yves Lampaert wins time trial in Stage 1 of Tour de France — Although Belgian rider Yves Lampaert caused a surprise by winning the Tour de France opening stage, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar wouldn't have been bothered at finishing third on Friday. His priority was testing his race legs and placing ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial. Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the 8-mile route around Copenhagen. He was five seconds ahead of countryman Wout van Aert and seven ahead of Pogacar. Pogacar was a measly nine seconds clear of Roglic. There are two more stages in Denmark this weekend, including crossing the Great Belt Bridge that links the Zealand island, where Copenhagen sits, and the central isle of Funen. Meanwhile, police have been closely investigating the Bahrain Victorious team and seized more than 450 capsules of unidentified substances at a house in Slovenia during raids across Europe, the European agency Eurojust said Friday. Riders and staff had their homes raided and the team’s hotel in Denmark was searched this week.

