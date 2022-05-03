BASKETBALL
Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs — The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are top seeds in the NBA playoffs and at the moment they look like it, coming off impressive performances. Both have a chance to take 2-0 leads in their respective series on Wednesday and are strong favorites to get it done, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the Western Conference, the Suns have a 10-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks, counting regular season games. Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and Chris Paul had 19 in Game 1 in a mostly dominant performance. The Suns were up 21 points in the fourth quarter before a Mavs rally made it a two-possession game in the final minutes. Phoenix held on for a 121-114 win. In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers used plenty of lineups against the Heat in Game 1, and will continue to seek the right mix without league scoring champion and NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid, who will miss Game 2 with an orbital fracture and concussion. Miami won Game 1 106-92.
BASEBALL
Ball signed by Zelenskyy to be sold for Ukraine relief — When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed a baseball for an American collector in 2019, he likely had no idea it would one day be used to help his nation during a time of need. The official Rawlings Major League baseball is being sold by Randy Kaplan, a renowned collector of balls signed by world leaders, with a portion of the proceeds going to war relief efforts in Ukraine, auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Tuesday. The ball was expected to sell for at least $15,000 but the leading bid as of Tuesday had already exceeded that amount, an RR spokesperson said. “With what’s going on in the world right now it makes sense to auction it at this point because the proceeds will help the people in Ukraine,” Kaplan said in a telephone interview “What’s going on in Ukraine is a disgrace and it’s breaking my heart to see the people dying there. Their needs are just so dire right now.”
FOOTBALL
Saints agree with Mathieu on 3-year, $33M deal — The New Orleans Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, reuniting the All-Pro safety with his hometown team, a person familiar with the said on Tuesday. The person confirmed the contract, first reported by ESPN.com, on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been signed. It includes $18 million guaranteed, a sizable investment for a safety who turns 30 next week. The Saints had been searching for help at the position after Marcus Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency and Malcom Jenkins announced his retirement in March.
