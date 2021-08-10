BASKETBALL
Oregon women’s basketball promotes Jodie Berry to associate head coach — Oregon formally announced the promotion of assistant women’s basketball coach Jodie Berry to associate head coach on Tuesday. “I’m thrilled to be able to elevate Jodie to associate head coach,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said in a statement. “The relationships she builds with our student-athletes and the example that she sets for them on and off the court has been instrumental to the program’s success.” The lone returning assistant on Graves’ staff, Berry worked with him for 16 seasons and currently works with the post players and assists in scouting and recruiting. Earlier this summer she signed a one-year extension through June 30 for $200,000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA picks 23-member committee to reform its constitution — The NCAA announced a 23-member committee Tuesday that will work on reforming its constitution, a panel that includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions. The panel was announced less than two weeks after the NCAA’s Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention to reform the way sports are governed by an organization with more than 1,100 member schools and some 450,000 athletes. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, was appointed the chairman.
FOOTBALL
Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice — A Virginia Union freshman football player died after collapsing during practice over the weekend. He was 19. Quandarius Wilburn’s death was announced by the Division II university. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session, according to a letter the university’s president sent to students and staff Monday. The letter said Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported.
BOXING
Spence drops out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury; Ugás in — Errol Spence Jr. has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 because of a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will step in to face Pacquiao in Las Vegas on the same date, the promoters announced Tuesday. Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and the coronavirus pandemic. According to his promoters, Spence didn’t learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday.
CYCLING
Olivia Podmore, New Zealand 2016 Olympic cyclist, dies at 24 — Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died. She was 24. Her country’s Olympic committee said she died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details. Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Cycling New Zealand, the sport’s domestic governing body, on Tuesday noted that many are “understandably devastated” and, without elaboration, urged people to seek help for mental health if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.