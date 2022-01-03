BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s game against Colorado postponed — Oregon’s home game against Colorado was postponed — again — due to COVID-19 protocols. The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30 and rescheduled for Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena due to COVID protocols within CU’s program, was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Ducks’ program. The teams will once again attempt to reschedule the game. The Ducks beat Utah on Saturday for their first Pac-12 win of the season and have won three of their last four games. Senior point guard Will Richardson scored a career-high 26 against the Utes, including 23 on 8-for-8 shooting during Oregon’s second-half rally, and was named the Pac-12 player of the week on Monday. Colorado (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) hasn’t played since beating CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 18 at the CU Events Center. The Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12) are scheduled to play at Oregon State on Saturday.
Oregon State men’s game against Sacramento State postponed — The Oregon State men’s game against Sacramento State was postponed again due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers’ program. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 11, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program. It was moved to Dec. 28, but was postponed again due to inclement weather that caused the cancellation of flights. The game was then rescheduled for Monday, but was postponed less than an hour before tip time.
Cavaliers land Rondo to offset loss of Rubio — Once Ricky Rubio was lost for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew it would take someone special to take his spot. They needed a playmaking guard with experience, intelligence and competitive toughness. Rajon Rondo checked every box. Cleveland completed its acquisition of the 35-year-old Rondo on Monday, finalizing its trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually became a three-team deal involving the New York Knicks. In the swap, the Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from the Cavaliers along with the draft rights to international prospects Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley and cash from the Lakers. Los Angeles receives the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from New York. A four-time All-Star and twice an NBA champion, Rondo, who was barely playing with the Lakers, is joining an improved Cleveland team that has risen from doormat to playoff contender. The Cavs are 21-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference after going 22-50 last season.
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma QB Williams enters transfer portal — Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners. The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who played for then-head coach Lincoln Riley posted his intentions on social media. Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley. Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season. Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
Raiders rookie Hobbs arrested on DUI charge — Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage. Police made contact and Hobbs failed a field sobriety test and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for a misdemeanor DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.