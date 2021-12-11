FOOTBALL
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy — Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most prestigious player of the year award. Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (78 first-place; 954 points). Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962. Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading No. 1 Alabama to a Southeastern Conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year. Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban.
BASKETBALL
Zion experiences ‘regression’ in surgically repaired foot — Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying the Pelicans star forward’s long-awaited return to the court. “After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal,” the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced. “As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period.” This marks the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness. Williamson played in just 24 games as a rookie because of a preseason right knee injury (lateral meniscus). In his second season, he played in 61 of 72 games, averaging 27 points per game. He hurt his foot last summer while performing basketball drills with his stepfather, with whom he has entrusted his offseason training. There is no definitive timeline for his return. The Pelicans revealed the injury on the first day of training camp in September, saying they hoped he’d be ready to play by the regular-season opener on Oct. 20. But now there’s no definitive timeline for Williamson’s return, with the Pelicans saying only that “additional updates will be provided as warranted.”
