GOLF
OSU men’s golf takes first-round lead at NCAA Albuquerque Regional — Oregon State men’s golf is off to a sensational start at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional after taking the first-round lead with a 7-under 281 Monday at UNM Championship Course. Jackson Lake, Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits were among the top seven individuals in a 14-team, 75-player tournament after the first day of competition. Oregon State has a two-stroke lead over Texas Tech after 18 holes. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Tournament May 28-June 2 at Scottsdale, Ariz. The Beavers, whose best-ever finish at a regional is fourth, came into the regional as the 7-seed. But OSU started quickly, as four of its five players birdied the first hole. Lake, the Beavers’ No. 3 man, led the way with a 4-under 68 on the par-72, 7,555-yard course. Lake birdied five of the final seven holes to move into a tie for third, three shots behind first-round leader Jonathan Brightwell of Oklahoma. Lu and Tibbits are tied for seventh after shooting 69. Tibbits had five birdies on his card, while Lu had four. Kyosuke Hara was Oregon State’s other counting score, as he shot a 3-over 75. Carson Barry’s 76 didn’t count.
HORSE RACING
New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe — Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5. Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day. NYRA said it took into account Baffert's previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-race testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Maryland officials required Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Preakness runner Concert Tour and Black-Eyed Susan entrant Beautiful Gift undergo three rounds of prerace testing before they'd be allowed to run last weekend at Pimlico. Medina Spirit finished third and Concert Tour ninth in the Preakness on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Former OSU star Gary Payton II signs with Golden State for remainder of season — Gary Payton II impressed during his limited playing time with the Golden State Warriors. The guard and former Oregon State Beavers’ star has signed a contract with the Warriors for the remainder of the season, the team announced Sunday. Payton is expected to be on the Warriors’ roster as they prepare for their league play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Payton will be eligible to play in any playoff games with the Warriors. The Warriors secured a berth in a Western Conference play-in game after posting a 113-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Payton did not play in the Warriors’ final regular season game, but he has appeared in 10 games with the Warriors after signing back-to-back 10-day contracts. Payton averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds while playing an average of four minutes a game.
BASEBALL
Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make the move last weekend. The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history likely will be in uniform during the Dodgers' home series with Arizona, which begins Monday night. Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The struggling Halos will pay all but about $420,000 of Pujols' $30 million salary this season while he plays on with their dominant local rivals.
—Bulletin wire reports
