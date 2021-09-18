Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half Monday night in Las Vegas. Mariota aggravated a quad injury during the game and on Saturday the Raiders added Mariota to injured reserve, meaning he will be out for at least the next three weeks.
Raiders place QB Mariota on IR — The Las Vegas Raiders placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his quadriceps on his only snap in the season opener. Mariota came on for one play in the first quarter for the Raiders in Monday night’s 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. He ran for 31 yards but reinjured his quadriceps and didn’t return . Mariota has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the Raiders last season to back up Derek Carr after getting paid more than $12.6 million in 2020-21. He spent the first five games on injured reserve last season and was inactive for the next six. Mariota will be out for at least the next three weeks per IR rules. Nathan Peterman will back up Carr while Mariota is sidelined, starting with Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly ties Knute Rockne for most wins in school history — Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, as No. 12 Notre Dame held off Purdue 27-13 Saturday for its 26th straight victory at home. The victory was the 105th in Brian Kelly’s 12-year career at Notre Dame, tying him with Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in school history. The Fighting Irish won their eighth straight over Purdue and first since 2014. Williams finished with 91 yards on 12 carries and two receptions for 47 yards.
BASEBALL
White Sox pitcher, manager suspended for intentionally throwing at Angels’ Ohtani — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal is decided by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Manager suspensions are served immediately, and La Russa sat out Chicago’s game at Texas on Saturday. Bench coach Miguel Cairo ran the dugout in La Russa’s absence. Wright was ejected after hitting Ohtani with a fastball with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday at Anaheim during the Angels’ 9-3 win. La Russa then was ejected for the third time this season.
