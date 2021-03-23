SOFTBALL
Oregon moves up in coaches poll after sweeping Utah — Oregon softball moved up in the coaches poll and down in the USA Softball poll after sweeping Utah to open Pac-12 play. The Ducks (20-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are No. 3 with 710 points in the NFCA coaches poll and No. 4 with 418 points in the USA Softball poll after sweeping the Utes in four games last weekend. That’s up from No. 4 with 691 points and down from 431 points at No. 4, respectively, last week. Oregon hosts a three-game series with Loyola Marymount starting Friday at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Problem gambling foes warn on sports betting college deals — A national group that fights compulsive gambling is concerned about financial deals between colleges and sports betting companies. The National Council on Problem Gambling on Tuesday issued a set of recommendations for such deals that aim to reduce the danger of students developing a gambling problem. They include not compensating the schools based on the number of people the colleges refer to sign up for sports betting.
FOOTBALL
Texans QB Watson facing 14 lawsuits alleging sex assault — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment. The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately. The NFL has said it’s investigating the allegations against Watson.
BASKETBALL
LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery to repair broken wrist — The Hornets say rookie point guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery on his fractured right wrist on Tuesday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday that Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season. The Hornets’ regular season concludes May 16. Ball sustained the injury during Charlotte’s loss to the Clippers on March 20.
