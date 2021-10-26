FOOTBALL
Cristobal tells UO fans to stop booing — The booing at Autzen Stadium directed at Anthony Brown Jr. and the offense during Oregon’s win over Cal drew a lot of attention last week. Players didn’t like it. Mario Cristobal didn’t like it. It was mentioned multiple times during the national telecast of Saturday’s win at UCLA, with Brown having one of his best overall performances of the season until a pair of late interceptions. Cristobal addressed it with Ducks fans who were seated around the tunnel to the UO locker room at the Rose Bowl. “No more booing in Autzen,” Cristobal said. “I don’t want to hear that s---.” The booing came up again after Saturday’s game, with Cristobal saying “there’s a lot of noise that surrounded this game that had a lot to do with everything except our players and these are the guys that went out there and laid it on the line again and again and again.” Cristobal thanked the Ducks fans who went to the Rose Bowl and urged the fan base to bring “a ton of noise, the great positive juice that we’re known for at Autzen Stadium” on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against Colorado.
OSU safety Julian out for season — Injuries are beginning to cause some ripples within Oregon State’s starting lineup. Safety Alton Julian is lost for the season with a knee injury, sustained during the first half of Saturday’s 42-34 win over Utah. Julian, a redshirt sophomore, is tied for third on the team in tackles with 34. Also out for the first half of Saturday’s game at California is nickel back Jaydon Grant, who was ejected for targeting during the second half against Utah. It’s uncertain how OSU will assemble its secondary, but those likely in the mix are Ron Hardge III and Akili Arnold. Another possibility is moving cornerback Rejzohn Wright to safety, which was the case during the second half against Utah.
NFL's COVID-19 numbers encouraging, soft tissue injuries up — The NFL is encouraged by the progress made in preventing any major spreads of COVID-19 among the 32 teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, noted Tuesday at the first in-person owners meetings since December 2019 that a low positive COVID-19 rate between .04% and .06% is due greatly to vaccinations and protocols working. Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken, 1,200 a day on average across the league. So far, 94.1% of players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of team and league staff. As for the soft tissue injuries (hamstring, groin, calf, et al), the numbers are up to a five-year high even though the overall amount of preseason injuries went down.
HOCKEY
Bowman out as GM of US men's Olympic hockey team — Stan Bowman resigned as general manager of the U.S men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics after an investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he knew about the situation and did not report it to authorities. USA Hockey announced the move Tuesday, saying a replacement would be named in the near future. Bowman resigned his job with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier Tuesday after the release of an independent review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by a player identified as John Doe alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
—Bulletin wire reports
