HOCKEY
Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup — The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey. Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Monday night to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the most unusual NHL postseason in history, staged nearly entirely in quarantine because of the pandemic. The clock hitting zeros in an empty arena nonetheless set off a joyful celebration for a team that endured years of playoff heartbreak and two months in isolation. Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 6 were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship after winning it in 2004. That also came with the league on the verge of a labor stoppage, a lockout that wiped out an entire season, and similar uncertainty hangs in the air now because of the coronavirus. Questions about the future were put off for a celebration, by the Lightning and the NHL. Getting this done was a triumph of sorts, financial woes notwithstanding. The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the pandemic.
TENNIS
Serena, Nadal win French Open openers — Both Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal began this French Open with straight-set victories against overmatched foes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday. And both have something significant at stake over the coming two weeks: a chance to equal a record for Grand Slam singles titles. Williams already has 23, the most by anyone in the professional era; one more will allow her to tie Margaret Court’s all-era mark. Nadal began his attempt to pull even with rival Roger Federer for the most by a man, 20, by beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. After Williams played OK in the opening set, she was terrific in the second, of a 7-6 (2), 6-0 win over 102nd-ranked American Kristie Ahn.
BASKETBALL
Doc Rivers announces he’s out as Clippers’ coach — Doc Rivers says he’s out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, though did not specify if he chose to leave on his own or if he was fired. Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season’s team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship. But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and surely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
FOOTBALL
Broncos lose another star with Casey out for year — Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bit Denver Broncos. This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason. Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Casey got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers but managed to finish the game. Casey is the sixth starter the Broncos (0-3) have lost to injury.
NFL’s Texans to allow fans for Vikings game — The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The move comes after the Texans played without fans in their home opener on Sept. 20. The number of fans permitted is about 20% of stadium capacity. The team expects to allow the same number of fans at each of the remaining seven home games. Fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks while in the stadium . No tailgating will be allowed. The Texans consulted with city, county, state and NFL officials in making the decision to bring fans back to the stadium.
