APTOPIX LIV Golf

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.

 Seth Wenig/AP

GOLF

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, California, after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson. The first of three FedEx Cup playoff events begin Thursday as players compete for the $18 million top prize.

—Bulletin wire reports

