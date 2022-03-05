GOLF
Gooch, Horschel jump into lead after Hovland falters — No lead was safe Saturday at Bay Hill. No one ever felt comfortable until they were finished. In the toughest conditions of the year, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch were up to the task at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Horschel got a good break on a day in which those were hard to find due to strong wind and fast greens, turning a tough par into an unlikely birdie on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71. That gave him a share of the lead with Gooch, who made his only back-nine bogey on the last hole for a 72. “It’s a grind, but I think we don’t get this enough on the PGA Tour,” Gooch said. “ It’s nice to not have a week of a birdie fest. ” It was a grind, all right. Viktor Hovland lost a four-shot lead at the turn, shot 40 on the back nine for a 75 and went from control of the tournament to one shot behind in a matter of two hours. Rory McIlroy was making his move until a tee shot out-of-bounds on the 15th led to double bogey. Scottie Scheffler crushed the back nine with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 16th for a 4-under 68 and is two shots back in fourth.
MOTOR SPORTS
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped by Haas F1 despite the FIA ruling he could compete in Formula One races under a neutral flag. Haas also ended its sponsorship with Uralkali, the Russian fertilizer company owned by Mazepin’s father. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his son's contract to drive was linked to the team sponsorship. “As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday. Formula One earlier this week terminated its contract with the Russian GP. The race in Sochi was contracted through 2025.
Ty Gibbs claims Xfinity Series victory in Las Vegas — Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR's second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air. His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year. Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage. Gibbs had made contact with Sieg to trigger the feud that only ended when Sieg wrecked himself trying to retaliate against Gibbs.
— Bulletin wire reports
