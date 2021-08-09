BASKETBALL
Kel’el Ware, 5-star center, commits to Oregon — As soon as the Oregon Ducks landed five-star prospect Dior Johnson, ESPN’s No. 1 point guard, it seemed as though the class of 2022 was destined to be special. On Monday, Dana Altman and his coaching staff made that vision a near-certainty, as 247Sports five-star center Ke’el Ware announced his commitment to Oregon over Arkansas, Texas and others. The 7-foot, 210-pound big man, out of North Little Rock High School (North Little Rock, Arkansas), is rated the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 center, who projects as a future NBA first-round draft pick according to 247Sports national analyst Brandon Jenkins. Ware’s national ranking (No. 15 on 247Sports) makes him the sixth highest-rated pledge in Oregon basketball history, behind only Bol Bol (No. 4), Malik Hairston (No. 7), Dior Johnson (No. 7), Troy Brown (No. 13) and N’Faly Dante (No. 14). No matter how one looks at Ware as a prospect, Oregon currently has a two-man class that oozes potential and is ranked No. 8 nationally.
FOOTBALL
ASU puts two more assistant coaches on leave — Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program's recruiting. Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed Monday. The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn't have further comment. The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July. Gill is Arizona State's receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during Pac-12 media days last month that he couldn’t comment on the probe into whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.
Watson returns to practice with Texans after almost a week — Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday after not taking part in workouts for almost a week. Watson reported to camp on time and was on the field for the team’s first five days of practice, participating in individual drills only. When the players wore pads for the first time this season last Tuesday, he did not participate and was not on the field. He continued to be absent from practice until Monday when he trotted onto the field with the rest of the team. He only worked during individual drills and went into the indoor practice facility after the first five periods of work. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
OLYMPICS
Olympic gold medalist Chopra returns to India as superstar — Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India on Monday after winning the men’s javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country’s first-ever athletics gold. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom. Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet Chopra, who gave the V-for-victory sign as he looked over the crowd. Chopra and other members of the Indian Olympic team received flower garlands as they left the airport. People held Indian flags and chanted “Bharat mata ki jai” (Long live mother India). “I feel very happy that I am getting so much respect from the people,” Chopra said.
