Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge, left, maneuvers against Toronto’s Amir Johnson during a game in Portland in 2014. Aldridge, who announced his retirement from the NBA in April due to an irregular heartbeat, is eyeing a return to the league for the 2021-22 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, August 4.
Ex-Blazer Aldridge eyeing return to NBA — An irregular heartbeat forced NBA veteran LaMarcus Aldridge to announce his retirement from basketball this past season. It appears that chapter of his career may not be closed yet. The former Portland Trail Blazers star has consulted with professionals in the medical field and is seriously considering making a return to the NBA in 2021-22 for his 15th season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Shortly after joining the Brooklyn Nets in April, Aldridge, 36, revealed he was dealing with an irregular heartbeat and he decided to put his health over his professional career and walk away from the court. While in the NBA, Aldridge spent nine seasons in Portland from 2006-2015. He was a seven-time All-Star and named to five All-NBA teams.
Blazers’ Kanter agrees to terms with Celtics — Enes Kanter is headed back to Boston. The veteran center has agreed to a one-year deal to re-join the Celtics, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning. Kanter departs the Portland Trail Blazers after re-joining the team last season. Kanter played in all 72 games and started 35 for the Blazers and averaged 11.2 points on a career-high 60% shooting and 11.0 rebounds per game in Portland.
BASEBALL
Angels’ Rendon to have season-ending hip surgery — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a right hip impingement, the team announced Wednesday. Rendon, the 31-year-old former All-Star who is in the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract, had been out since July 5 . The team expects Rendon to be ready by opening day next season.
