GOLF
Finau shares Canadian Open lead with McIlroy — Tony Finau birdied the final hole Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy. McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years. Finau had the best round of the week, eagling the par-5 ninth in a front-nine 29 and making four birdies and a bogey on the final nine.
TRACK AND FIELD
Florida claims women’s NCAA team title; Kentucky’s Steiner sets 200M record at Hayward Field — Kentucky junior Abby Steiner set a collegiate record in the 200 meters at the NCAA track and field championships on a soggy Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene. Her time of 21.80 seconds bested LSU sophomore Favour Ofili’s record of 21.96 set this year. Ofili was second behind Steiner. Julien Alfred of Texas won the 100, finishing in 11.014 seconds and just narrowly holding off Oregon’s Kemba Nelson in 11.020. Florida won the women’s team title with 54 points, a day after the Gators claimed the men’s championship. Florida’s women also won the NCAA indoor team title. Gators sophomore Talitha Diggs won the 400 in a personal best 49.99. Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield also ran a personal-best 2:01.09 in the 800. Ole Miss sophomore Sintayehu Vissa won the 1,500 in 4:09.42. BYU senior Courtney Wayment won the steeplechase in 9:16 flat, a new college and meet record. LSU’s Alia Armstrong was the first to hit the first hurdle and went on to win the 100 hurdles in 12.57. Britton Wilson of Arkansas won the 400 hurdles in 53.86. North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy defended her title in the 5,000.
SOCCER
Jesus Ferreira nets 4 goals in United States’ 5-0 win over Grenada — Jesús Ferreira had a night to remember against an overwhelmed opponent in the United States’ World Cup sendoff. The 21-year-old forward tied the U.S. international record with four goals that included a hat trick in a 13-minute span Friday night during a 5-0 rout over Grenada. The hard-to-evaluate performance against the world’s 170th-ranked team came in a CONCACAF Nations League match played 164 days before the Americans’ opener in Qatar. Just three warmup matches remain before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter picks his World Cup roster. Ferreira’s four goals matched Landon Donovan (2003), Joe-Max Moore (1993), Buff Donelli (1934) and Archie Stark (1925).
