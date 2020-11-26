SOCCER
Argentines bid raucous farewell to Maradona — Soccer superstar Diego Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people — a stark contrast to earlier in the day when tens of thousands of weeping fans filed past his coffin for hours . Only family members and close friends were permitted at Jardín Bella Vista cemetery for the final religious ceremony and burial of Maradona next to the graves of his parents. Fans sang soccer anthems as they formed a line that stretched more than 20 blocks . But with the time for viewing the coffin at the presidential palace drawing short, police moved to cut off the back end of the crowd, enraging fans who hurled rocks and other objects at officers, who responded with rubber bullets. The crowd overwhelmed organizers and the violence resulted in injuries and arrests, which led Maradona’s family to end the public visitation.
FOOTBALL
Ravens QB Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest player sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak that has imperiled Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens players were informed Thursday night of new positive tests for players, including Jackson and defensive end Jihad Ward, the source said. They were told that Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, already postponed from its original Thanksgiving Day date, is increasingly unlikely to be played. An NFL spokesman said there has been no change in the game’s status.
