FOOTBALL
Former Ducks star Sewell signs rookie deal with Lions — Penei Sewell has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. The tackle, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has signed a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth up to $24.1 million, according to a report Tuesday morning. The deal includes a $14.8 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option. The former Oregon Ducks’ star was the first offensive lineman and the first non-skill player selected in the draft. Sewell played at left tackle for the Ducks, but he could be inserted as the starting right tackle with the Lions. Taylor Decker currently occupies the left tackle position for the Lions, and Sewell reportedly worked on playing at right tackle during his preparation for the draft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oregon’s name, image, likeness bill undergoes changes — The proposed state legislation to permit college athletes in Oregon to be compensated for their name, image and likeness has been amended to no longer include “royalty payments to each student athlete who is a current member of the team” related to an athletic department’s merchandising agreements. The unique and controversial aspect of Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sens. Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, would’ve required “royalty payments to current members of team” from a school’s merchandise and apparel deals. But that provision was stricken from the bill entirely on Wednesday after Courtney said he met virtually with NCAA president Mark Emmert, who told the Oregon Senate President the provision, if passed, would make college athletes in Oregon employees and thus ineligible to compete. The amended bill will still permit college athletes in Oregon to earn compensation for use of their name, image or likeness and to retain representation related to those opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.