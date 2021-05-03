WOMEN'S SPORTS
U.S. appeals court to consider Idaho transgender athletes ban — An appeals court on Monday will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case that will likely have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho's lead. Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Florida lawmakers passed a bill, and South Dakota’s governor issued an executive order.
BASEBALL
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program. The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said. The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it.
Oregon drops in polls after series loss at Washington State — Oregon baseball dropped in the polls following a series loss at Washington State. The Ducks (27-11, 11-7 Pac-12) are No. 11 in d1baseball.com, No. 13 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 15 Collegiate Baseball, No. 17 in Baseball America and No. 21 in Perfect Game after dropping two of three against the Cougars this weekend. That’s down from Nos. 8-12 last week. Oregon hosts Washington (17-21, 3-12 Pac-12) for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.
GOLF
Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship — Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship. The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open. She hit into the bunker on the par-3 stadium hole and got up and down for par, telling everyone “I got this” before sinking an eight-foot putt.
BASKETBALL
Oregon women’s forward Arielle Wilson retiring — Oregon women’s basketball is losing a player to retirement. Arielle Wilson, who appeared in only 17 minutes over eight games this season, has left the program and is retiring from basketball, according to a UO spokesman. A junior college transfer who joined the Ducks last year, Wilson attempted three shots and had just one assist in her limited playing time at UO with four of her appearances lasting less than two minutes. She is the fifth non-graduating player to leave the program this offseason, joining transfers Taylor Chavez, Jaz Shelley, Taylor Mikesell and Angela Dugalic. Wilson’s departure leaves Oregon with six returning scholarship players and two incoming signees, including Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally and Kylee Watson returning at forward and center signee Phillipina Kyei.
FOOTBALL
Amazon to take over "Thursday Night Football" package in '22 — Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated. Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in. This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.
—Bulletin wire reports
