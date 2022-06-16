U.S. forward Paul Arriola (7) shoots past Grenada goalkeeper Jason Belfon (1) and midfielder Shavon John-Brown (11) for a goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match in Austin, Texas, on June 10.
Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia among World Cup sites — Seattle, Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out. Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers. FIFA announced its selections Thursday for the first World Cup with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada. The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.
BASEBALL
Winker, Mariners avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 2-year deal — All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed Thursday to a $14.5 million, two-year contract. Winker gets $6.25 million this year and $8.25 million in 2023. In the second season, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances. The 28-year-old had been scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday. When proposed figures were exchanged in March, Winker asked for a raise from $3.15 million to $7 million and Seattle offered $5.4 million.
Minor league game time cut 29 minutes with pitch clocks — Pitch clocks have shortened games by an average of 29 minutes in the minor leagues this year as the season nears the halfway point. Minor league games with a pitch clock have averaged 2 hours, 35 minutes, down from 3:04 through June 14 last year, in an experiment that Major League Baseball is preparing for possible adoption in 2023. However, robot umpires calling balls and strikes are not close to a big league promotion. Triple-A is using a pitch clock of 14 seconds with no runners and 19 seconds with runners, while lower levels are using 14/18. Experiments also are underway with limits on defensive shifts and use of larger bases. A competition committee comprised of six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire was established in the new collective bargaining agreement, and it has the right to make on-field rules changes with 45 days’ notice. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the committee will meet for the first time next week.
—Bulletin wire reports
