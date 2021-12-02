Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. McIlroy finished the round in a three-way tie for the lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer.

 Fernando Llano - staff, AP

GOLF

McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead at Hero World Challenge — Rory McIlroy has gone from tears at the Ryder Cup to some of his best golf of the year, and right now his only complaint is the calendar. “I wish it was the end of March,” McIlroy said Thursday after a 6-under 66 to share the lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer in the Hero World Challenge. McIlroy was referring to the Masters, the only major keeping him from the career Grand Slam. But he’s been on a roll since spilling his emotions about how much the Ryder Cup means after a rough week at Whistling Straits. He won the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He was leading the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after 68 holes until a bad break led to a sloppy finish and Collin Morikawa passed him by. And then on a warm and blustery day in the Bahamas, he had six birdies and chipped in for eagle on the reachable par-4 14th for another good start.

