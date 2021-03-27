Tennis
Tsitsipas, with Big Three missing, makes 4th round in Miami — For tennis up-and-comers like Stefanos Tsitsipas, the draw at the Miami Open began to look a lot less daunting even before the tournament began. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer withdrew because of injuries, and Novak Djokovic decided against making the trip from his native Serbia. They stayed home with their 58 Grand Slam trophies. “It’s a first test to see how it is playing without them,” the No. 2-seeded Tsitsipas said after his third-round victory Saturday.
College baseball
No. 15 Oregon clubbed in 15-2 loss at Arizona — Oregon struck first, but Arizona reeled off 12 straight runs to clinch the series win. Ryan Holgate hit a three-run triple and came in to score on an error as part of a five-run third that gave the Wildcats a lead and they never looked back from in a 15-2 in over the No. 15 Ducks Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field. Kenyon Yovan (2 for 4) hit a solo home run in the first for Oregon (11-6, 2-3 Pac-12), which didn’t score again until a Josh Kasevich RBI double in the eighth. In between, Arizona (16-6, 3-2 Pac-12) scored nine runs, seven earned, off UO’s Cullen Kafka (2-1), who gave up seven hits, two walks and hit three batters and struck out eight over 5.1 innings. Tanner O’Tremba hit an RBI single to score Holgate and tie the game at 1 after two.
Nine of 12 batters recorded a hit for UA, which had 16 hits. Oregon will try to avoid the sweep in the series finale at noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.