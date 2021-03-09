BASKETBALL
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi weighs in on how high Oregon men will be seeded in NCAA Tournament — Oregon could improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with a successful week in Las Vegas. ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Pac-12 regular season champion Ducks (19-5, 14-4 Pac-12) as a No. 6 seed in his projected field of 68 on Tuesday and 23rd overall, down one spot from Monday. Should Oregon win the Pac-12 tournament, which would likely mean multiple Quadrant 1 games to boost its resume, Lunardi believes UO could move up to a 5 seed. “I’m hearing from a lot of people that the Ducks are really good enough to be a top 4 line team — and they probably are from a basketball standpoint,” Lunardi said.
Selection committee could take ‘reassessment’ of Oregon women’s tournament seeding — Oregon women’s basketball is trending in the wrong direction heading into Selection Monday and it will likely cost the Ducks in terms of their NCAA Tournament seeding. Oregon (13-8) has lost five of its last six games, including back-to-back to surging Oregon State last week, and is expected to be without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao for at least the first weekend of the NCAA tourney, if not the remainder of the postseason. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme weighed in on where he sees the Ducks less than a week before the field is set. “I think the ceiling now is probably a 6,” Creme said. “I suppose perhaps a 5. The committee seems to really like Oregon and the NET certainly like Oregon, but it’s hard to get over the fact that they haven’t won a top 25 in (six) chances to do it and they haven’t played well at all in a really long time.”
SOFTBALL
Oregon softball moves into top 5 in polls — Oregon softball moved into the top 5 in the polls after sweeping its four-game opening homestand. The Ducks (13-1) are No. 5 with 658 points in the NFCA coaches poll after beating Boise State and Portland State each twice last weekend, up from No. 6 with 636 points and the same spot with 393 points in the USA Softball poll last week. Oregon hosts another pair of doubleheaders against Nevada on Friday and Sacramento State and Oregon State on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
KU Jayhawks will pay Les Miles nearly $2 million of remaining contract in settlement — Les Miles, who agreed to step down as Kansas Jayhawks football coach Monday night, days after sexual harassment allegations against him from his LSU tenure became public, will be paid nearly $2 million of his remaining contract. KU Athletics released the two sides’ settlement agreement Tuesday, with KU agreeing to pay Miles $1,991,062.50. Originally, Miles had about $8 million left on his KU contract that ran through 2023 and paid him $2.775 million annually. Both Miles and certain top KU employees agreed to non-disparagement clauses as part of the arrangement.
