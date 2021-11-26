Ryder Cup

Koepka cruises past DeChambeau in latest edition of The Match — Brooks Koepka bested Bryson DeChambeau Friday 4-and-3 in a 12-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas Friday. Koepka had four birdies in the match played for charity, while DeChambeau did not have any. Koepka spent much of the PGA Tour season battling knee and wrist injuries that likely contributed to the four-time major winner’s subpar play down the stretch, but it did not seem to affect him Friday. DeChambeau has not made a start on tour since the Ryder Cup in September and spent much of his time preparing for a long-drive contest. Shortly before winning the match, Koepka told DeChambeau, “Not going to lie, I just wanted to spank you.” Much has been made over the players’ supposed dislike for each other.

