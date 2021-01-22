FOOTBALL
Ducks WR Johnson III using extra year of eligibility to return next season — Johnny Johnson III isn’t done at Oregon yet. The Ducks’ senior receiver announced he’s returning for the 2021 season. Johnson had 19 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. He had 57 catches for 836 yards and seven scores in 2019. The Chandler, Ariz. native is the fourth Oregon senior to announce he’s utilizing the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return, joining tight end Cam McCormick, of Bend, middle linebacker Dru Mathis and safety Jordan Happle. Johnson’s return gives the Ducks 13 scholarship receivers for next season, with fellow senior Jaylon Redd also returning.
SKIING
Goggia wins women’s downhill again; Bend’s Ross 39th — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill race and emerging American star Breezy Johnson was third — yet again — on Friday. The two downhill standouts of this season have now shared a podium in all four of the marquee speed races so far. Goggia raced through swirling winds at Crans-Montana, in Switzerland, to seal her third straight downhill win 0.20 seconds ahead of Ester Ledecka, who is an Olympic champion in Alpine skiing and snowboarding. American rival Johnson extended her streak of placing third in each downhill after entering the season without a podium finish in her World Cup career. Fellow American teammates Isabella Wright; Laurenne Ross, of Bend; and Jacqueline Wiles finished 20th, 39th, and 44th, respectively. Overall leader Petra Vlhova posted an impressive fourth place to extend her lead over Michelle Gisin, who was out of the points in 33rd place. Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the three speed races in Crans-Montana to focus on her favored slalom and giant slalom events. A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday with a super-G on Sunday.
Feuz earns 1st victory of season — After four second-place finishes, Swiss skier Beat Feuz finally got his first win in the classic men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Friday. His victory, however, was bittersweet because teammate Urs Kryenbühl crashed badly on the final jump and was taken to the hospital by helicopter and American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle also was injured in an accident. The Swiss ski team said Kryenbühl sustained a concussion, a broken right collar bone and torn ligaments in his right knee. Cochran-Siegle has “a minor cervical fracture. He is otherwise OK, thankfully,” the U.S. Ski Team wrote on Twitter. Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday. Feuz, the downhill world champion from 2017, mastered the challenging hill and remained in his tuck during the jumps to finish 0.16 seconds ahead of last year’s winner, Matthias Mayer of Austria. Dominik Paris, a three-time winner on the Streif, was 0.56 behind in third.
TENNIS
Murray withdraws from Australian Open —Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying Friday he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes a little more than a week after Murray, who has won three Grand Slam singles titles elsewhere, said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne. “Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open,” Murray said. He had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete at Melbourne Park, where the hard-court major championship is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, a three-week delay due to the pandemic. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
