OSU's Oladapo wins Pac-12 defensive player of week — Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10. Oregon State (2-0) has swept conference defensive player of the week honors this season. Safety Jaydon Grant earned the Pac-12′s weekly defensive honor for his performance against Boise State in the season-opener. This is the first time since 2008 that OSU has claimed back-to-back conference defensive player of the week awards. Stephen Paea and Greg Leybourn were honored on consecutive weeks in November of 2008. Oregon State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Beavers play host to Montana State at Providence Park in Portland.
Sun Belt gets slighted in rankings — The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll. Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday’s AP Top 25, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station. Instead, A&M managed to stay in the rankings at 24 and Oregon slipped back in at No. 25. Reality Check would have preferred letting go of those preseason expectations and rewarding the Sun Belt surprises.
Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will need surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman says Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall on Saturday. Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart of Saturday’s home game against California. The Irish had won 42 consecutive games against unranked teams entering the contest against Marshall.
Epic opening win comes with possibly high cost for Steelers — The Pittsburgh Steelers may have paid a stiff price in their season-opening win over Cincinnati. The Steelers prevailed in overtime but could be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt for an extended period. The NFL's reigning defensive player of the year exited late in the fourth quarter with a left pectoral injury and his status is uncertain. The three-time All-Pro outside linebacker made a brief appearance Monday in the Pittsburgh locker room and seemed upbeat as he declined an interview request from The Associated Press. If Watt is unavailable, the Steelers will turn to recent additions Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to fill in. Pittsburgh hosts New England in its home opener on Sept. 18.
Prescott sub Rush faces challenge of keeping Cowboys afloat — Cooper Rush is filling in for an injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the second year in a row. This time the challenge will be much tougher for the sixth-year player. Prescott is out multiple weeks with a fracture near the thumb of his right hand. Rush won a game last season when Prescott had a calf strain. The victory helped keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title. Rush will have to do much more than that to keep Dallas in contention this time.
SOCCER
3 more EPL games postponed ahed of queen's funeral — Three English Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been called off on safety grounds while authorities make preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Manchester United’s home game against Leeds and Liverpool’s match at Chelsea were both set to take place on Sunday but have been postponed. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace will remain postponed. It had initially been called off because of a rail strike that will now not happen. It reduces the next round of the league to a seven-game schedule. All 10 games were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the queen on Thursday.
