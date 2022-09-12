stock beavers

OSU's Oladapo wins Pac-12 defensive player of week — Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10. Oregon State (2-0) has swept conference defensive player of the week honors this season. Safety Jaydon Grant earned the Pac-12′s weekly defensive honor for his performance against Boise State in the season-opener. This is the first time since 2008 that OSU has claimed back-to-back conference defensive player of the week awards. Stephen Paea and Greg Leybourn were honored on consecutive weeks in November of 2008. Oregon State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Beavers play host to Montana State at Providence Park in Portland.

