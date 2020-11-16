FOOTBALL
Bend's McCormick among Ducks expected to return vs. UCLA — Oregon could have some of its absent personnel back against UCLA but others are expected to remain out. Tight ends Cam McCormick, of Bend, and Hunter Kampmoyer, and nose tackle Popo Aumavae are expected to take the field for the first time this season against UCLA on Saturday, but starting receiver Mycah Pittman, tight end Spencer Webb and defensive backs Daewood Davis and Steve Stephens IV are expected to remain out. Mario Cristobal gave an update on the No. 11 Ducks' personnel Monday morning. Kampmoyer, McCormick, Aumavae and Webb have missed both games this season. Pittman, Davis and Stephens traveled but were unavailable at Washington State last weekend. True freshman Kris Hutson worked with the starting offense at the Z receiver spot and had two catches for 18 yards. Safety Bennett Williams had three tackles while playing both deep safety and nickel.
Aggies, Sun Devils idled for 2nd straight week by virus woes — No. 5 Texas A&M has postponed Saturday's home game against Mississippi over lingering problems with COVID-19 as the number of Bowl Subdivision games called off because of the virus climbed to five this week already. The Aggies will be idle for a second consecutive week after missing last weekend's visit to Tennessee. Among the other games put off this week is Arizona State at Colorado in the Pac-12. Like the Aggies, the Sun Devils will not have a game for a second consecutive week. The Pac-12's abbreviated seven-week schedule, including a championship game on Dec. 18, has no room for make-up dates. Last week, 15 FBS games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season as the total since late August is now almost 70. The Mid-American Conference announced its first cancellation, Ohio at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Tuesday night. Utah, which has had to postpone its first two games because of COVID-19 cases, is scheduled to host No. 20 Southern California this Saturday. If the Utes still can't play, USC and Colorado might be able to play instead. The Trojans and Buffaloes are currently scheduled to meet in Los Angeles on Nov. 28. No. 12 Miami had its remaining three games postponed Monday because of COVID-19 cases in the program, forcing the Atlantic Coast Conference to reschedule a total of six games over the last month of the season.
BASKETBALL
AP source: Chris Paul acquired by Phoenix from Oklahoma City — All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. It is a huge leap for the Suns, who went 8-0 inside the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World in a frantic, but futile, quest to make the playoffs. Paul is owed about $41 million for this season and has a $44 million player option for next season, which was too much of an impediment for other teams that considered acquiring him last summer. The Suns, however, deemed it worth the risk. They haven't made the playoffs since a run to the Western Conference finals in 2010.
TENNIS
Tennis hub to be centered in Melbourne for Australian Open — The Australian Open and all the regular regional leadup tournaments are set to be staged in Melbourne in January as organizers aim to minimize health risks for players in the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis Australia plans to transfer tournaments usually held in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice and playing hub will be set up. But it's yet to be cleared. Australia's international borders are mostly closed, and there is still differing domestic traveling restrictions between states. Tennis Australia on Monday told the Associated Press that logistics, including draw sizes and scheduling, were being worked through for the weeks ahead of the Australian Open, which is due to start on Jan. 18. The ATP Cup is scheduled to begin around Australia on Jan. 1. But Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews told a later news conference the plan to host all tournaments in Melbourne was “far from a done deal."
HOCKEY
Hockey champions laying off 30 workers because of virus — Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning said Monday they are eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship does not spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus. The positions were across the company and effective immediately, team officials said. The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team's workforce. “Rest assured, these decisions were not made lightly,” Lightning and Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs told the Tampa Bay Times. “But with the sports and entertainment industry being impacted like at no other time in modern history, this was a necessary step as we position ourselves for maximum recovery." Because the National Hockey League's postseason was played in bubbles in Canada, the team did not earn any revenue from the playoffs. The Lightning lost money last season and is expected to do so again during the upcoming season, team officials said.
