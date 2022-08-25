Lanning may not reveal starting QB until kickoff against Georgia — Oregon may not name its starting quarterback until it steps on the field for the season opener against Georgia. Following Thursday’s practice, the Ducks’ 18th of fall camp, coach Dan Lanning said he would not share who the starter is and maintained his stance that it doesn’t benefit UO to disclose it. “The only reason I’m not really talking about it with you guys is I don’t see why that’s an advantage for us,” Lanning said. Asked if that meant he would take the formal decision up until kickoff on Sept. 3, Lanning indicated it could. “You guys see that first snap, yeah,” he said. “We’ll see who’s out there on the field.”
BASKETBALL
Blazers to hold training camp in Santa Barbara, California — The Portland Trail Blazers will hold training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season in late September in Santa Barbara, California, an NBA source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Extensive details were not available but according to the source, media day will take place on Sept. 26 in Portland followed by the start of training camp on Sept. 27 in Santa Barbara. The source could not yet confirm a training camp site but the obvious desirable practice venue in the area is UC Santa Barbara, host to past NBA training camps for the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.