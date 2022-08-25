Oregon Preview Football

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference football media day July 29 in Los Angeles.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP file

FOOTBALL

Lanning may not reveal starting QB until kickoff against Georgia — Oregon may not name its starting quarterback until it steps on the field for the season opener against Georgia. Following Thursday’s practice, the Ducks’ 18th of fall camp, coach Dan Lanning said he would not share who the starter is and maintained his stance that it doesn’t benefit UO to disclose it. “The only reason I’m not really talking about it with you guys is I don’t see why that’s an advantage for us,” Lanning said. Asked if that meant he would take the formal decision up until kickoff on Sept. 3, Lanning indicated it could. “You guys see that first snap, yeah,” he said. “We’ll see who’s out there on the field.”

— Bulletin wire reports

