FOOTBALL
Jamal Adams excused by Seahawks from minicamp for personal reasons — When the Seahawks hit the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday afternoon, safety Jamal Adams was not there, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times. But a source said the absence is for personal reasons and will be considered as excused by the team and not considered a holdout. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had earlier stated that the Seahawks “are aware of a potential family/personal issue with Adams that might be a factor” in Adams not attending the minicamp, which runs through Thursday. Turns out it was the case as the team does not have an issue with Adams being gone this week. That does not change that Adams has a still-unresolved contract situation. Adams is under contract for $9.86 million in 2021, which is the fifth-year extension of his original rookie deal with the New York Jets. All of that goes against the salary cap and is guaranteed. But Adams would like more, with some speculation he wants a long-term deal roughly double his current salary.
UCLA, USC to welcome back full-capacity football crowds for 2021 season — On the day California hailed its full-scale reopening amid a pandemic on the wane, UCLA and USC football fans could celebrate the renewal of a treasured fall tradition: their home stadiums teeming with activity. Athletic officials from both schools announced Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and Coliseum would welcome back fans at 100% capacity starting Aug. 28 with the Bruins’ home opener against Hawaii. Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues. USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement that his school would align with the latest state guidance regarding safety protocols for sporting events in addition to meeting county, city and campus directives.
BASKETBALL
Former WNBA, Louisville guard Schimmel arrested in Oregon — Former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard Shoni Schimmel is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges including felony assault and criminal mischief. Schimmel, 29, was arrested early Monday and remained in the Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail. The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment. The Oregon native, who played for Hermiston and Franklin high schools in Oregon, averaged 6.6 points per game after being drafted eighth overall draft by the Atlanta Dream in 2014. She played two seasons there with All-Star game appearances both years, including being named Most Valuable Player as a rookie, before being traded to the New York Liberty in 2016. Schimmel also played two games in 2018 with the Las Vegas Aces. The 5-foot-9 Schimmel is Louisville’s No. 3 career scorer (2,174 points) and was an Associated Press second team All-American selection in 2013-14. As a junior she helped the Cardinals reach the 2013 NCAA women’s basketball championship game before they fell to UConn.
SOCCER
People hurt by parachuting protestor at Euro 2020 game — Several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France played Germany at the European Championship, UEFA said Tuesday. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof. The governing body of European soccer called it a “reckless and dangerous” act and said “law authorities will take the necessary action.” “This inconsiderate act ... caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital,” UEFA said. The incident happened just before the start of the Euro 2020 match between the last two World Cup champions. Deschamps was shown ducking into the team dugout to avoid falling debris. The protestor's parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!" and “Greenpeace” written on it.
—Bulletin wire reports
