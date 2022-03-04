Viktor Hovland hits from the 18th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Hovland took the lead after having the lowest round of the day at 6-under 66.
Rory McIlroy hits from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. McIlroy, the first-round leader, is two shots back after an even-par 72.
Tyrrell Hatton watches his shot from the 16th fairway during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Hatton was tied for second, two shots back of the lead after a 4-under 68.
Talor Gooch lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Gooch was tied for second, two shots back of the lead after a 4-under 68.
John Raoux/AP
John Raoux/AP
John Raoux/AP
Hovland grabs lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational — Viktor Hovland had the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 66 and is off to another great start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he has a good idea what to expect on the weekend at Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy got a sneak preview. Hovland played Friday morning and set the target, making seven birdies and a few key pars saves late in the second round. He’s at 9-under 135. McIlroy played in the afternoon and was poised to catch him until his putter let him down. Tied for the lead, McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt, putts from 8 feet on the next two holes for birdie and par, and he finished off his 72 by missing a good birdie chance from 15 feet. He was two behind along with past Bay Hill winner Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Talor Gooch (68), who won his first PGA Tour title in the final official event last year.
