BASEBALL
Oregon unranked in all major polls after 4 straight loss to OSU — Oregon baseball is no longer in the top 25 of any of the polls after four straight losses to No. 2 Oregon State. The Ducks (28-19, 13-11 Pac-12), who lost to the Beavers in a nonconference game in Eugene on Tuesday and were swept in Corvallis over the weekend, are unranked in the D1baseball.com, Perfect Game, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and USA Today Coaches polls and No. 29 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. That’s down from Nos. 17-25 in four polls and unranked in the two others last week. Oregon, which is No. 19 in adjusted RPI, hosts UC San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday then travels to Arizona State for three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026 — Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London's Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK. MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.
BASKETBALL
Kings announce hiring of Mike Brown as new coach — The Sacramento Kings officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach with hopes he can end the NBA's longest playoff drought ever. General manager Monte McNair said Monday that Brown was picked to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry. The Kings fired Gentry after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year. Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland, where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed — Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, died in a shooting Monday. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando.
—Bulletin wire reports
