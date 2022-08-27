Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the eighth fairway during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Atlanta. Scheffler held a small lead but was unable to finish after a storm forced the round to be suspended.
Xander Schauffele chips to the green on the fifth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Atlanta. Schauffele was just a shot behind Scottie Scheffler after an up-and-down round was cut short when the round was suspended due to weather.
Robert Walters, front, attorney representing three LIV Golf players, leaves a federal courthouse in San Jose, California, on Aug. 9. A federal judge has ruled that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.
Carlos Ortiz waves to the crowd before hitting off the first tee during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31. Ortiz is among the LIV Golf players who removed their names from an amended antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The amended complaint was refiled Friday, Aug. 26.
Track workers attempt to clear some of the water off of the infield grass as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Aug. 27. The race was moved to Sunday due to the weather.
3rd round of PGA Tour Championship suspended due to weather — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning for what could be a sprint toward a pile of cash. Scheffler was at 19 under par, even par for the round on a hot, steamy day at East Lake in Atlanta with soft green and very little wind, always the recipe for low scoring. Schauffele was 1 under for for a wild round of back-to-back birdies, back-to-back bogeys and back-to-back birdies during a six-hole stretch on the front nine. The average score for the incomplete round was 67.
LIV Golf joins amended lawsuit against PGA Tour — Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names. That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak. The amended complaint was filed Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. Three players still on the lawsuit — Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford — previously sought a temporary restraining order to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The judge denied their request two weeks ago. The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona rained out; moved to Sunday — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT (7 a.m. PDT). It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
