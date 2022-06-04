Minjee Lee hits off the 16th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Lee had a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Chris Carlson/AP
Billy Horschel drives from the 15th tee during the third round of the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Horschel built a five-shot lead after a 7-under 65 on Saturday.
Minjee Lee takes 3-shot advantage at U.S. Women’s Open — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission. The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open. “My approach (Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days — I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” Lee said. At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles in North Carolina. The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour’s last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She’s trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship. Harigae shot a 70. England’s Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68.
Horschel fires 7 under for 5-shot lead at Memorial — Billy Horschel is more concerned with the way he is playing than the size of his lead in the Memorial. Either way, he’s in good shape going into the final round. On a Muirfield Village course in Ohio that is getting increasingly firmer, Horschel hasn’t made a bogey since his 10th hole of his opening round. There were five players tied for the lead at one point. Horschel finished the day five shots ahead. It was the second straight year for a big 54-hole lead at the Memorial. Horschel at least gets a chance to finish the job. One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test — Horschel delivered a gem on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon with a 7-under 65 for his largest 54-hole lead of his career. Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range. He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72). He will be going for his sixth individual title and seventh PGA Tour victory. Daniel Berger had a 67 and was six shots behind along with Jhonattan Vegas (71) and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari (70).
