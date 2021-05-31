LACROSSE
Virginia beats Terps 17-16 to repeat as NCAA lacrosse champ — Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 Monday to win its second straight NCAA men's lacrosse championship. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season. The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Maryland beat Navy 20-13 in 1975. The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter. Maryland scored four times in a 4-minute, 16-second span to cut it to 16-15. Logan Wisnauskas went top shelf for his fifth goal of the game, Daniel Maltz scored with the Terps a man up and Bubba Fairman and Anthony DeMaio followed with goals. Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16. Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.
TENNIS
4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open — Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris. The stunning move came a day after Osaka, a 23-year-old born in Japan and now based in the U.S., was fined $15,000 for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. She also was threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension, if she continued with her intention — which Osaka revealed last week on Twitter — to not “do any press during Roland Garros.” She framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.
BASEBALL
Rays win for 16th time in 17 games, Hill beats Yankees 3-1 — The Rays started their remarkable run by beating the Yankees on May 13, and they extended it to a franchise-best 16 wins in 17 games by beating them again Monday afternoon, 3-1. The day looked to have a chance to be historic for another reason, as Rich Hill seemed positioned to have a shot at their first complete game in more than five years, sailing through five shutout innings on just 56 pitches. But, somewhat surprisingly, and for no apparent injury or illness issues, he was taken out at that point. He was replaced by Michael Wacha, who was later followed by Pete Fairbanks, Ryan Thompson and J.P. Feyereisen to finish it out. The Rays improved their majors-best record (pending the Padres result) to 35-20, extended their latest winning streak to five and finished May with a 22-6 record, their second-best percentage-wise (.786) for any month ever.
Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run — Arkansas was rewarded Monday for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games. This is the third tournament in a row that Arkansas has been a top-eight national seed. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
—Bulletin wire reports
